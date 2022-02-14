LG brings the movie theater home with new 4K CineBeam projectors

LG has announced a couple of new 4K CineBeam projectors it says are its most advanced yet. The HU715Q model is an ultra-short-throw laser projector capable of throwing 120-inch images on the wall, while the HU710P employs a laser/LED light source combo for up to 300-inch visuals.

"Specifically designed for movie lovers and the residential home market, LG CineBeam offers outstanding brightness, excellent picture and sound quality as well as a choice of the most popular streaming apps on webOS," said LG's Seo Young-jae. "Anyone thinking of creating or upgrading a home theater system won’t be disappointed with a CineBeam projector from LG."

The HU715Q ultra-short-throw laser projector has been designed to match the style of living room furnishings and decor, wearing a fabric cover by Denmark's Kvadrat and able to shimmy up close to the wall when in use.

LG says that the unit can produce a 4K UHD (3,840 x 2,160) image at 100-diagonal inches at 21.7 cm (8.5 in) away from the wall or screen, with maximum throw reported to be 120 inches. The laser light source can put out 2,500 ANSI lumens, there's support for 85 percent of the DCI-P3 color gamut, as well as motorized focus controlled by the handheld remote.

The HU710P unit (left) comes with 5-W + 5-W sound system, and the HU715Q model (right) benefits from a quad-woofer 20-W + 20-W speaker setup LG

The projector rocks a 20-W + 20-W Atmos-compatible sound system comprising two tweeters and two woofers to the front and two more woofers to the back for enhanced bass output, and the ability to pair with one or two Bluetooth speakers for a surround sound effect. There are three HDMI ports for connection to content sources, along with two USB 2.0 and RJ45 Ethernet, and included Wi-Fi and support for MiraCast screen mirroring too.

The HU710P model is also a 4K UHD projector but features a laser/LED hybrid light source, and is able to throw at up to 300 diagonal inches – though it will require a bit more thought when setting up, projecting a 150-inch image from 4.3 m (14 ft) away from the wall or 40 inches at 1.1 m (3.6 ft) away, for example.

There's support for 94 percent of the DCI-P3 color gamut, it can put out 2,000 ANSI lumens, and it comes with a 5-W + 5-W sound system built in.

Features shared by both models include a cooked-in Brightness Optimizer that adjusts output depending on ambient room lighting, a wide contrast of 2,000,000:1 (Full On/Full Off), support for a number of High Dynamic Range specifications including HDR10, HLG and HGiG, and a Dynamic Tone Mapping feature that fine tunes each frame for dynamic delivery of lights, darks and detail.

The HU715Q laser projector can output 2,500 ANSI lumens, while the HU710P hybrid laser/LED projector (shown) can manage 2,000 ANSI lumens LG

Users can tap into popular content streaming services like Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Disney Plus and Apple TV thanks to the projectors running the company's webOS 6.0 smart TV platform, and there's a mode which attempts to emulate the look of a theatrical release in the home theater by reproducing a movie's original aspect, frame rate and colors. Completing the key specs are auto keystone correction with up to 15 warping points, and a light source that should be good for up to 20,000 hours of use.

Both 4K projectors are due for release in North America, Europe and Asia from the first quarter of this year, followed by other markets including the Middle East and Latin America. Pricing information has not been revealed at this point.

Source: LG