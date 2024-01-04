LG Labs' DukeBox combines OLED TV with valve driven audio

LG's experimental marketing platform is teasing a retro-modern reworking of the jukebox ahead of CES 2024 in Las Vegas. Dubbed the DukeBox by LG Labs, the concept fronts a stylish speaker unit driven by old-school tube amp technology with a thoroughly modern transparent OLED panel.

Though most amplifier/speaker combos used for home audio will be solid state, some high-end manufacturers – like McIntosh, for example – still offer customers who prefer the warm glow and "special" sound of a tube-based setup to satisfy their needs.

Now tech giant LG is toying with the idea of doing the same, though with a thoroughly modern twist. Its experimental LG Labs arm is planning to show off a sound system called the DukeBox where the front-facing speakers and top-mounted 360-degree speakers are driven by a vacuum tube amplifier for "an immersive audio experience that surrounds the listener."

The front face of the stylish box is home to an OLED display panel with adjustable transparency that can be adjusted to reveal the "fireplace ambience" of the tube amp within the cabinet, or made more opaque for showing movies and shows.

Other details have not been shared at this time, but we readily admit to hoping that this concept becomes a reality – which could well depend on the reactions of visitors to the LG Labs exhibition space at CES 2024 in Las Vegas next week.

Other concepts on show will include an update to its tech-packed Bon Voyage camping trailer and the other-worldly Duobo coffee maker.

Source: LG