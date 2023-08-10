LG reveals pricing for Signature OLED M wireless TVs

After making its debut at CES 2023, LG announced the global launch of what's billed as the world's first 4K 120-Hz wireless AV-controlled OLED TV earlier this month. Now US pricing and availability has been revealed for the 97-inch, 83-inch and 77-inch models.

Unlike the battery-powered DisplaceTV that stole some of LG's thunder in Las Vegas back in January, the Signature OLED M television screen is not completely wireless – it needs to be plugged into a wall outlet. But viewers don't plug anything else into the OLED panel mounted to the wall or an optional stand.

Connecting media sources such as set-top boxes or games consoles over HDMI 2.1, USB, LAN, RF or Bluetooth takes place via a separate Zero Connect Box (also mains powered) that enables wireless transmission at 4K UHD (3,840 x 2,160) resolution and 120-Hz refresh rate to the OLED display from up to 10 m (33 ft) away.

The Signature OLED M TV is not completely cable free, it will need to be plugged into a wall outlet, while the mains-powered Zero Connect Box that wirelessly transmits audio and visuals will need to be cabled up to set-top boxes, media players or games consoles LG

The Box supports both Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos, and LG boasts that its proprietary AV transmission technology is able to send over data at 3x the transfer speed of Wi-Fi 6E.

The 97-inch Signature OLED M (model number 97M3) on show at CES is expected to be available in the US later this month for US$29,999. That makes downsizing to the 87-inch OLED evo M model a relative steal at $7,999, while the 77-inch OLED evo M makes even more sense at $4,999.

Product page: LG OLED M Signature Series