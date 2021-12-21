Startup aims to replace the living room TV with the M1 4K UST projector

Ultra-short-throw projectors are a good option for those who want wall-filling movie nights without a wall-filling big-screen TV dominating the room all the time. The MaxAngel M1 can throw a huge 4K image on the wall, or can be had with a 100-inch light-rejecting screen.

Currently raising production funds on Indiegogo, the M1 employs a Texas Instruments DMD processing chip for "the most vibrant colors, great contrasts, and near-perfect clarity" at an image resolution of up to 3,840 x 2,160 pixels.

Placement at just 6.69 inches away from the wall or screen offers a 100-diagonal-inch image – though the maximum throw size is 150 diagonal inches – there's HDR10 support for more clarity and detail, 2,500 ANSI lumens is reckoned good for movie playback during the day without having to close the blinds, and motion compensation tech is included for sharper fast-moving action scenes.

Pledge packages are available for just the projector itself, or as a Laser TV bundle that includes a 100-inch Fresnel light-rejecting screen. Either way, the unit comes supplied with an Android TV stick to tap into thousands of popular apps, including Netflix, HBO and Hulu. And it rocks its own 24-W sound system with Dolby virtual surround sound too, for all-in-one entertainment ease.

Elsewhere, there's cooked-in Wi-Fi and Bluetooth, support for wireless casting from a smartphone, 3 GB of onboard RAM and 32 GB of storage, keystone correction and motorized focus. The projector has three HDMI ports (including one with ARC), plus USB, Ethernet and both analog and digital audio outputs, and if you're looking to connect to a gaming console, MaxAngel reports that the input lag is 67 ms. The LED light source is reckoned good for up to 25,000 hours.

The MaxAngel M1 is expected to have a retail price of US$3,299, but pledges on Indiegogo start at $1,699. Backers will need to fork out $2,398 for the bundle that includes the 100-inch Fresnel screen though. If all goes to plan with the already-funded campaign, shipping is estimated to start in January 2022. The video below has more.

Source: MaxAngel