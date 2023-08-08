© 2023 New Atlas
Low-latency 4K projector has been designed with gamers in mind

By Paul Ridden
August 08, 2023
The P1000 4K projector boasts 2,300 ANSI lumens, support for 125% of the Rec.709 color gamut and an input lag of 4 milliseconds
Harman Kardon sound packs a powerful built-in punch
The P1000 4K projector has a 30,000-hour RGB LED light source and a high-contrast 0.65-in DMD chip from Texas Instruments
The P1000 4K projector measures 210 x 210 x 177 mm and weighs 3.1 kg
The P1000 4K projector is mains powered, sports HDMI 2.0 and USB ports, and comes with Bluetooth and Wi-Fi cooked in
Following the success of its eye-pleasing Full HD portable and compact projectors, California-based startup Nomvdic has added a 4K living-room projector called the P1000 to its lineup that's designed for movie lovers and gamers.

For its light source, Nomvdic has elected to run with a RGB LED, which can generally lack brightness (compared to its laser cousins) but the company has managed to ramp up the output to 2,300 ANSI lumens for watching in lit environments. The light source is also reckoned good for 30,000 hours of usage before the P1000 needs some attention.

The projection unit is built around TI's 0.65-inch DMD chip and throws 4K UHD (3,840 x 2,160) visuals onto a wall or screen. Maximum image size is 180 diagonal inches, there's support for 125% of the Rec.709 color gamut, plus HDR10 and HLG, and viewers can look forward to "outstanding contrast, rendering dark details with clarity to elevate the viewing experience."

Users can look forward to easy setup thanks to AI-powered image optimization, which features horizontal and vertical keystone correction, four-corner adjustment and autofocus. There's a single HDMI 2.0 port for cabling up to a media source, and gamers will doubtless appreciate the low input lag of 4.2 milliseconds if the projected resolution is bumped down to 1080p/240Hz.

A USB 2.0 port is nearby for powering a streaming stick plugged into the HDMI slot, and there's Bluetooth 4.2 and 5-GHz Wi-Fi too. And as seems to be the norm for Nomvdic projectors, Harman Kardon sound is delivered via two 6-W speakers for all-in-one audiovisuals.

Though the P1000 measures 210 x 210 x 177 mm (8.27 x 8.27 x 6.96 in), weighs 3.1 kg (6.8 lb) and comes with a built-in carry handle, users will need to factor in a nearby wall outlet as it doesn't have an integrated battery.

The P1000 is available now for US$1,699. The video below has more.

NOMVDIC P1000 UHD Home Projector | Unleash the Way You Play!

