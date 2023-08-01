Compact projector boasts triple-laser light source and Harman Kardon audio

Last year, Nomvdic launched a funky-looking portable projector on Indiegogo that rocked Harman Kardon speakers. Now the California-based startup is funding a portable RGB triple-laser projector on Kickstarter, again tapping Harman Kardon for sound.

The first thing to note about the L500 is its relatively compact dimensions of 208 x 165 x 92 mm (8 x 6.5 x 3.6 in), particularly for a triple-laser projector. But though it's described as portable, it doesn't have a built-in battery so users will need to factor in mains power via the included adapter.

The projection unit is based around three laser diodes, one each for the red, green and blue light source that's reckoned good for 20,000 hours of viewing entertainment. Nomvdic says that the unit has been optimized to reduce speckle, and can throw up to 180-inch visuals at 1080p resolution with support for HDR10 and HLG content.

The triple-laser projector can throw up to 180-inch Full HD visuals with support for the wide BT.2020 color gamut, HDR10 and HLG Nomvdic

Stunning colors can be had thanks to support for 100% of the BT.2020 color gamut. The company makes much of the L500's high brightness capabilities, but the given specs show that it throws out just 650 ANSI lumens – which does seem on the low side given the promise of lights-on or daytime viewing without image washout.

The projector is reported to make use of AI image optimization technology incorporating autofocus with the help of a ToF sensor, auto keystone correction and four-corner adjustment, and MEMC motion compensation. There are HDMI 2.0, USB-C (with power) and USB Type-A ports for cabled connectivity, plus onboard 802.11ac Wi-Fi. The unit is also said to be compatible with TV streaming sticks from the likes of Amazon, Roku and Apple.

Though it has portable dimensions, the L500 is mains powered so users will need to run a cable from a wall outlet Nomvdic

As with the X300, users can expect decent sound courtesy of the Harman Kardon 7-W Cube sound system, though there is an audio out jack and Bluetooth should they wish to connect to external speakers or headphones.

The expected retail price is US$1,099, but Kickstarter perks currently start at $649, including a useful Bluetooth remote. The usual crowdfunding cautions apply, but if all goes to plan with the already funded campaign, shipping is estimated to start from September. The video below has more.

NOMVDIC L500 Portable RGB Triple Laser Projector Function Video

Source: Nomvdic