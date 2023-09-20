Triple-laser projector throws big-screen 4K visuals from inches away

California-based projector maker Nomvdic has announced its new flagship model, a triple-laser ultra-short-throw Laser TV capable of projecting 100-inch 4K UHD visuals from just inches away, supported by Harman Kardon sound.

At the heart of the P2000UST-RGB model is a triple-laser light source powered by ALPD 4.0 technology, where red, green and blue colors each get their own laser. Nomvdic promises daytime-friendly viewing courtesy of 2,500 ANSI lumens, though after-dark will yield the best results.

This is paired with a 0.47-in DMD projection engine for 4K UHD (3,840 x 2,160) at up to 60 Hz through a F3.2 fixed lens. A throw ratio of 0.22:1 makes for 100-diagonal-inch visuals from under seven inches away from the display surface. The maximum image size is 150 inches from corner to corner.

There's support for 100% of the BT.2020 color gamut, as well as HDR10 and HLG content. Setup is assisted by an AI-based optimization suite comprising four-corner keystone correction, warping adjustment and MEMC frame interpolation.

The Nomvdic P2000UST-RGB Laser TV measures 604 x 426 x 153 mm, and weighs in at 10.6 kg Nomvdic

The unit comes with three HDMI 2.0 ports around back, one of which supports eARC (audio return), along with two USB ports and Ethernet LAN. Dual-band 802.11ac Wi-Fi is is included as well as Bluetooth 4.2, though it looks like folks will need to plug a Roku or Fire TV stick in one those HDMI ports to tap into streaming services, as the basic interface doesn't offer such things natively.

A custom Harman Kardon speaker unit rocking a 10-W tweeter and 15-W woofer is sat either side of the stylish dip in the front face, with support for Dolby and DTS decoding, but there are analog and optical audio outputs should users prefer to cable the Laser TV to a living room sound system.

The P2000UST-RGB Laser TV is on sale now for US$3,299, though the company's webstore is currently showing a significant discount.

Product page: Nomvdic P2000UST-RGB