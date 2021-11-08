© 2021 New Atlas
Home Entertainment

Noveto N1 smart speaker beams focused audio that follows you around

By Paul Ridden
November 08, 2021
Noveto N1 smart speaker beams ...
Noveto likens the N1 experience to having a pair of invisible headphones delivering immersive audio over Bluetooth or Wi-Fi
Noveto likens the N1 experience to having a pair of invisible headphones delivering immersive audio over Bluetooth or Wi-Fi
View 4 Images
Noveto likens the N1 experience to having a pair of invisible headphones delivering immersive audio over Bluetooth or Wi-Fi
1/4
Noveto likens the N1 experience to having a pair of invisible headphones delivering immersive audio over Bluetooth or Wi-Fi
The Noveto N1 employs arrays of tiny transducers to beam ultrasound waves to a listener's ears
2/4
The Noveto N1 employs arrays of tiny transducers to beam ultrasound waves to a listener's ears
Playback controls can be found above the center display
3/4
Playback controls can be found above the center display
Noveto says that its "leading-edge Smart Beaming transmits ultrasound silently through the air, converging in small audible pockets outside the listener's ears" while AI face tracking keeps the listener immersed
4/4
Noveto says that its "leading-edge Smart Beaming transmits ultrasound silently through the air, converging in small audible pockets outside the listener's ears" while AI face tracking keeps the listener immersed
View gallery - 4 images

Earlier in the year, Israel's Noveto launched a Kickstarter to fund the production of a smart speaker that promised to beam immersive audio to a listener's ears, without disturbing others nearby. The campaign was successful and the SoundBeamer has now morphed into the N1 ahead of an official launch at CES 2022.

The "pockets of sound" directed to the listener's ears are beamed using ultrasound technology, something we've seen a number of times over the years from the likes of Soundlazer and Akoustic Arts. For the N1, the arrays of tiny transducers used to focus the audio are hidden behind fabric covers and positioned on either side of a glass-fronted control panel.

The smart speaker tracks the listener using a 3D sensing module and camera, and transmits the ultrasound waves to focus calibrated audio just outside the ears at sound pressure levels of up to 85 dB – also employing 3D spatial technology for personal immersive audio potential, though we're unable to comment on perceived stereo sound quality without trying the device ourselves.

Users don't need to remain stationary while listening, as the tracking adjusts for movement in real time (but there's no mention of maximum reach). And Noveto is promising that folks nearby will only be able to hear a fraction of what the listener is treated to, saying "if someone talks to you normally over a video call, someone a meter away will only hear a whisper."

Noveto says that its "leading-edge Smart Beaming transmits ultrasound silently through the air, converging in small audible pockets outside the listener's ears" while AI face tracking keeps the listener immersed
Noveto says that its "leading-edge Smart Beaming transmits ultrasound silently through the air, converging in small audible pockets outside the listener's ears" while AI face tracking keeps the listener immersed

The N1 comes with beamforming microphones for focused audio capture while using comms apps or interacting with a digital voice assistant (Alexa is built in). Connectivity options shape up as Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, USB-C and 3.5-mm jack, over-the-air firmware updates promise to keep things fresh, and a companion mobile app for iOS and Android is being made available too.

The company says that production is due to begin next month, when presumably Kickstarter backers will be first in line to get the "state-of-the-art smart speaker." Retail pricing has not been revealed as yet, but such things will no doubt be confirmed at CES 2022 in January.

Source: Noveto

View gallery - 4 images

Tags

Home EntertainmentAudioDigital musicBluetooth SpeakersUltrasound
No comments
Paul Ridden
Paul Ridden
While Paul is loath to reveal his age, he will admit to cutting his IT teeth on a TRS-80 (although he won't say which version). An obsessive fascination with computer technology blossomed from hobby into career before hopping over to France for 10 years, where he started work for New Atlas in 2009. Now back in his native Blighty, he serves as Managing Editor in Europe.

Popular Stories

Load More
0 comments
There are no comments. Be the first!