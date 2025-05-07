© 2025 New Atlas
Compact UST laser projector offers big-screen viewing in smaller spaces

By Paul Ridden
May 07, 2025
Whether you're watching the game or playing one, Optoma's compact UST projector brings the big screen to small spaces
The GT4000UHD's laser light source outputs 4,000 lumens, with Optoma promising "ultra-smooth motion and vivid color accuracy that make every movie, show, or live sports or gaming feel more immersive, vibrant, and real than ever"
The GT4000UHD UST laser projector sports 4-ms input lag at 240-Hz Full HD
"With consumers seeking flexible projection solutions for a variety of home usage scenarios, we've introduced our latest ultra short throw alternative with the GT4000UHD, delivering incredible brightness and true-to-life color in a new compact design," said Billy Harrison, Product Manager at Optoma
Space-starved folks looking for a cinematic solution to replace the living room TV may find a good fit in ultra-short-throw projectors, which snuggle up the a wall or screen yet throw up huge visuals. Optoma's latest model delivers "incredible brightness and true-to-life color in a new compact design."

The GT4000UHD ultra-short-throw laser projector has a 12.87 x 12.91-inch footprint (32.69 x 32.79 cm) and stands 3.35 inches tall (8.5 cm). Its 0.25:1 throw ratio means that if you position it 12 inches from the wall or screen, you'll be rewarded with 4K UHD visuals (3,840 x 2,160 pixels) measuring 100 diagonal inches – though it can max out at 150 inches if pushed out more.

The DuraCore laser light source at its heart is reported to put out 4,000 lumens for lights-on viewing potential, and should be good for up to 30,000 hours of use in eco mode. The projector is also said to offer 700,000:1 contrast, support for HDR10 and HLG content, and four-corner keystone correction. The unit supports portrait imagery too, for viewing content from the likes of TikTok, as well as a 360-degree mode for placement flexibility.

This is not a smart projector, so you'll need to consider plugging in a streaming stick if you want to catch up with favorite shows or the latest movies from services like Netflix, Disney+ and Prime. Ethernet LAN is included though, for hooking up to a home router. There are two HDMI ports around back, one of which features audio return, plus a USB Type-A power port for cabled connectivity.

Console or PC gamers will appreciate the 4.3-millisecond input lag when 1080p at 240 Hz is dialed in, which bumps up to 8 ms for 120-Hz Full HD and 16.9 ms at 4K60. The GT4000UHD sports a single 15-W speaker for handling soundtracks in-house, or you can cable the audio out to an external home theater system.

It's available now for US$4,499. The video below has more.

GT4000UHD | 4K HD DuraCore Laser Projector | Optoma

Product page: Optoma GT4000UHD

While Paul is loath to reveal his age, he will admit to cutting his IT teeth on a TRS-80 (although he won't say which version). An obsessive fascination with computer technology blossomed from hobby into career before hopping over to France for 10 years, where he started work for New Atlas in 2009. Now back in his native Blighty, he serves as Managing Editor in Europe.

