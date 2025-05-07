Compact UST laser projector offers big-screen viewing in smaller spaces

Space-starved folks looking for a cinematic solution to replace the living room TV may find a good fit in ultra-short-throw projectors, which snuggle up the a wall or screen yet throw up huge visuals. Optoma's latest model delivers "incredible brightness and true-to-life color in a new compact design."

The GT4000UHD ultra-short-throw laser projector has a 12.87 x 12.91-inch footprint (32.69 x 32.79 cm) and stands 3.35 inches tall (8.5 cm). Its 0.25:1 throw ratio means that if you position it 12 inches from the wall or screen, you'll be rewarded with 4K UHD visuals (3,840 x 2,160 pixels) measuring 100 diagonal inches – though it can max out at 150 inches if pushed out more.

The DuraCore laser light source at its heart is reported to put out 4,000 lumens for lights-on viewing potential, and should be good for up to 30,000 hours of use in eco mode. The projector is also said to offer 700,000:1 contrast, support for HDR10 and HLG content, and four-corner keystone correction. The unit supports portrait imagery too, for viewing content from the likes of TikTok, as well as a 360-degree mode for placement flexibility.

The GT4000UHD UST laser projector sports 4-ms input lag at 240-Hz Full HD Optoma

This is not a smart projector, so you'll need to consider plugging in a streaming stick if you want to catch up with favorite shows or the latest movies from services like Netflix, Disney+ and Prime. Ethernet LAN is included though, for hooking up to a home router. There are two HDMI ports around back, one of which features audio return, plus a USB Type-A power port for cabled connectivity.

Console or PC gamers will appreciate the 4.3-millisecond input lag when 1080p at 240 Hz is dialed in, which bumps up to 8 ms for 120-Hz Full HD and 16.9 ms at 4K60. The GT4000UHD sports a single 15-W speaker for handling soundtracks in-house, or you can cable the audio out to an external home theater system.

It's available now for US$4,499. The video below has more.

GT4000UHD | 4K HD DuraCore Laser Projector | Optoma

Product page: Optoma GT4000UHD