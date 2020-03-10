Optoma launches gaming projector with world's fastest refresh rate

Gamers who like to play on the big screen now have a powerful new projector from Optoma. Billed as the world's first 240-Hz, 4K home theater projector, movie and gaming enthusiasts alike are promised color-rich, blur-free visuals even with the room lights on.

"Our new home theater and gaming product portfolio delivers on our promise to produce high-quality projectors with impressive performance, functionality and stunning visuals, offering users larger-than-life cinematic and gaming experiences," said Optoma's Maria Repole.

The UHD50X's blisteringly fast 240 Hz refresh rate is aimed at PC gamers, while those using consoles can plump for 120 Hz at 1080p or 60 Hz at 4K UHD (3,840 x 2,160). Enhanced Gaming Mode gets input lag down to 25 milliseconds in 4K at 60 Hz, or down as low as 15.7 ms in 1080p at 240 Hz.

The projector puts out 3,400 lumens, which should mean crisp visuals even when the room lights are on Optoma

If you have a large enough wall or space, the unit can throw up to 302.4 diagonal inches. It puts out 3,400 ANSI lumens and features 500,000:1 contrast for image clarity even in rooms rocking high ambient lighting, and comes with support for over a billion colors, with HDR10 and Hybrid-Log Gamma compatibility to bring those colors to life.

Setup should be relatively easy thanks to integrated vertical lens shift, keystone correction and 1.3x zoom, there are two HDMI inputs, one of which is HDMI 2.0 with HDCP 2.2 support for connecting the latest 4K UHD sources, and a 12-V trigger caters for control of motorized screens. The lamp should be good for up to 15,000 hours, and a 5-W audio system is onboard.

The UHD50X is on sale now for US$1,599, though Optoma has also released the slightly less cable, but cheaper, UHD30 at $1,299 and the brighter but HD-only HD146X for £549.

Product page: UHD50X