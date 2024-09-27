Optoma gives gamers a competitive advantage with low-lag 4K projector

Optoma has followed last year's short-throw UHZ35ST 4K laser projector with a standard-throw sibling. The UHZ35 boasts high brightness and contrast for lights-on viewing, plus "lightning-fast gaming" potential thanks to high refresh and low input lag.

The two home theater/gaming models have pretty much the same specs, with the main difference – other than the price points – being the image throw distance.

The short-throw projector has a throw ratio of 0.496:1 while the new standard throw flavor runs from 1.4:1 to 2.24:1 – the upshot being that you will need to pull the unit father back to 10 ft before it can display 4K visuals at 100 diagonal inches on the screen or wall (the maximum display size in 120 inches).

If you have the living space to accommodate such a thing, you'll benefit from an attractive drop in the ticket price. This model launches at US$1,699, where the ST model is available from around $2,200 (it launched at $3,299).

4K UHD visuals, 3,500 lumens of brightness, 500,000: contrast and support for the wide DCI-P3 color space Optoma

Neither version offers built-in streaming smarts though so you'll need to cable your media source to one of the HDMI ports around back (one of which has audio return), but if you really must stream, there is a Type-A USB port to power a streaming stick. You'll not find automatic AI-enhanced setup wizardry cooked in either – though vertical/horizontal keystone correction, four-corner adjustment and manual zoom are available.

The UHZ35's DuraCore laser light source does put out 3,500 lumens though, it boasts 500,000:1 contrast, there's coverage of the cinematic DCI-P3 color gamut plus support for HDR10 and HLG content. The optical engine is also sealed to prevent image-spoiling dust from entering the system, with the unit being certified to IP6X standards.

Console/PC gamers could gain an upper hand thanks to a low input lag of 4.4 ms at 1080p/240Hz for "smooth, crystal-clear images and responsive gameplay, at every point of action from speeding down the raceway to engaging in epic battles." Input latency at 4K/60Hz comes in at a not-so-zippy 17 milliseconds.

"With consumers seeking flexible projection solutions for a variety of home usage scenarios that deliver incredible brightness and true-to-life color, the UHZ35 is the ideal projector to enjoy the big screen experience and new levels of competitive AAA gaming and home entertainment," said Billy Harrison, Product Manager at Optoma.

The UHZ35 is available for $1,699 from B&H Photo and ProjectorScreen.

Product page: UHZ35