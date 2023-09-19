Short-throw 4K projector shines bright for lights-on big-screen gaming

Optoma launched a short-throw 4K projector around this time last year that boasted low input lag for big-screen gamers. Now the company has essentially swapped out the lamp light source for laser in the new, more compact, UHZ35ST model.

The new home entertainment and gaming projector shares a few key specs with the lamp-based UHD35ST model, but is built around a DuraCore laser light source that puts out 3,500 lumens for viewing in daylight without needing to close the blinds, and offers a 500,000:1 contrast ratio.

While those figures are lower than its short-throw sibling, the laser light source is reported to reduce power consumption by up to 47% compared to lamp-based units, while also enabling maintenance-free operation for up to 30,000 hours in eco mode.

The DLP projection engine can throw 100-diagonal-inch 4K UHD (3,840 x 2,160) visuals from just a few feet away from the display surface thanks to a throw ratio of 0.496:1, with the maximum display size coming in at 300 inches.

The UHZ35ST projector boasts a 4-ms input lag for 1080p content, or 16-ms for 4K Optoma

The Game Mode boasts a 240-Hz refresh rate for 1080p content, and an input lag of 4 milliseconds for "crystal clear images at every point of action and smooth and responsive gaming experience." The input lag increases to 16.9 ms for 4K at 60 Hz. The projector is also able to reproduce the Rec.709 color gamut, there's support for HDR and HLG content, and horizontal/vertical keystone correction is cooked in too.

Around back are two HDMI 2.0 ports for cabling to media sources or consoles, plus a nearby USB port for powering streaming sticks. There's a built-in mono speaker rated for 15 watts for all-in-one convenience, though a 3.5-mm audio jack is included as well for cabling to headphones or external speakers.

Two HDMI ports, powered USB and Ethernet LAN around back Optoma

The unit now ships with an external power supply, meaning that it's 34% more compact than the UHD35ST at 10.79 x 8.5 x 4.49 in (27.4 x 21.6 x 11.4 cm), and lighter too, at 6.61 lb (3 kg).

In a nod to sustainable design, Optoma reports that the chassis is made from 50% post-consumer-recycled material and the packaging materials are also made up of non-hazardous and recycled materials.

"The new UHZ35ST offers all the top features that have made our popular UHD35STx a favorite, boasting an industry-leading low latency and flexible short throw performance," said Oliver Blundell, Product Manager at Optoma. "Paired with a new laser light source and more sustainable chassis, the UHZ35ST guarantees greater energy efficiency for elevated home entertainment and gaming experiences."

The Optoma UHZ35ST projector is on sale now for US$3,299, which is quite a bump on the launch price of the UHD35ST model.

Product page: UHZ35ST