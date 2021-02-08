Optoma aims to brighten up pro installations with latest laser projector

Optoma has launched a new laser projector for professional installations such as museums, conference rooms and lecture halls. The ZU720TST is billed as the world's first short-throw, 7,000-lumens, fixed-lens, WUXGA laser projector.

"Building on the success of the ZU720T, we are thrilled to expand our line of DuraCore laser ProScene projectors with the ZU720TST, which will further address the various needs of our ProAV customers," said Optoma's James Fursse. "With its short throw, fully motorized zoom, focus and lens shift, along with a compact chassis and several versatile installation capabilities, the ZU720TST is ideal for simple, one-person installations and perfect for areas where space or accessibility may be limited."

The unit's laser source is reported good for up to 30,000 hours of use in eco mode, and the optical engine is resistant to dust to IP5X standards. The projector offers a throw ratio of 0.75-0.95:1 and can display up to 300 diagonal inches at 241.34 inches away from the wall. Maximum resolution is 1,920 x 1,200 at up to 7,000 ANSI lumens.

The new DuraCore family member also supports the display of HDR content, boasts 1,000,000:1 dynamic contrast, features motorized lens shift for set up ease and offers 1.26x zoom.

The ZU720TST's laser source is reckoned good for up to 30,000 hours Optoma

Built for around-the-clock continuous operation, the projector comes with horizontal and vertical keystone correction as well as blending and warping technology for multi-projector installations. It benefits from an embedded Android operating system and comes with a built-in media player, for running content directly from the projector via a USB thumbdrive, can be flipped 90 degrees to throw portrait images, and is reported capable of displaying 3D content from almost any 3D source.

Content can be fed into the system via HDMI and/or VGA ports, there's HDBaseT for delivery of uncompressed HD video, audio, network and control through a single cable, control is also offered via 12-V trigger, LAN and RS-232, or a backlit remote, and there are two powered USB ports. This model rocks two 10-W speakers too, though there is an audio out jack for installation versatility.

The ZU720TST projector is available now for US$5,999.

Product page: ZU720TST