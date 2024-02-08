© 2024 New Atlas
Home Entertainment

PFU goes for the triple with daytime-friendly 3LCD laser projectors

By Paul Ridden
February 08, 2024
PFU goes for the triple with daytime-friendly 3LCD laser projectors
PFU America, which is part of the Ricoh Group, has launched its first short-throw laser projector, which is built around "advanced 3LCD projection technology" and a multi-module laser light source that's good for at least 20,000 hours of use
PFU America, which is part of the Ricoh Group, has launched its first short-throw laser projector, which is built around "advanced 3LCD projection technology" and a multi-module laser light source that's good for at least 20,000 hours of use
View 5 Images
PFU America, which is part of the Ricoh Group, has launched its first short-throw laser projector, which is built around "advanced 3LCD projection technology" and a multi-module laser light source that's good for at least 20,000 hours of use
1/5
PFU America, which is part of the Ricoh Group, has launched its first short-throw laser projector, which is built around "advanced 3LCD projection technology" and a multi-module laser light source that's good for at least 20,000 hours of use
The WUL5A40ST model has a throw ratio of 0.44:1, its projection engine is good for WUXGA visuals and its laser light source puts out 4,500 lumens
2/5
The WUL5A40ST model has a throw ratio of 0.44:1, its projection engine is good for WUXGA visuals and its laser light source puts out 4,500 lumens
The WUL5A40ST laser projector can throw up to 150-inch visuals at 1,920 x 1,200 pixels
3/5
The WUL5A40ST laser projector can throw up to 150-inch visuals at 1,920 x 1,200 pixels
The PJ WUL5A50 puts out 5,200 lumens and can throw up to 300-inch WUXGA images
4/5
The PJ WUL5A50 puts out 5,200 lumens and can throw up to 300-inch WUXGA images
A new addition to PFU America's high-end range of laser projectors, the PJ WUL6760 model's light source is reported good for up to 20,000 hours of use in standard mode or 30,000 hours in eco, and boasts daytime-friendly output of 6,000 lumens
5/5
A new addition to PFU America's high-end range of laser projectors, the PJ WUL6760 model's light source is reported good for up to 20,000 hours of use in standard mode or 30,000 hours in eco, and boasts daytime-friendly output of 6,000 lumens
View gallery - 5 images

PFU America, which is part of the Ricoh Group, has added three laser projectors to its lineup, including its first short-throw model – a WUXGA box built around "advanced 3LCD projection technology" and capable of 4,500 lumens.

"We are thrilled to offer these three new laser projectors featuring Ricoh’s innovative projector lens technology, the proven choice for many of the top projector manufacturers around the world," said PFU America's CEO and president, Daisuke Kutsuwada. "We are particularly excited to enter the short throw projector category to meet the evolving needs of our customers and partners."

That short-throw model is dubbed the WUL5A40ST, and wears the expression of a frightened one-eyed creature. It operates using multi-module laser diodes for the promise of "stunning visuals and lifelike color reproduction," with PFU saying that even if one diode fails "the overall brightness remains relatively unaffected."

The WUL5A40ST model has a throw ratio of 0.44:1, its projection engine is good for WUXGA visuals and its laser light source puts out 4,500 lumens
The WUL5A40ST model has a throw ratio of 0.44:1, its projection engine is good for WUXGA visuals and its laser light source puts out 4,500 lumens

The 3LCD projection engine tops out at 1,920 x 1,200 pixels for 16:10-aspect visuals at up to 150 diagonal inches, but it can accept 4K input. There's support for over a billion colors, along with 5-million:1 contrast. Manual zoom is available, and vertical/horizontal keystone correction caters for placement flexibility, plus there's support for four-corner, six-point and curved adjustments.

Inputs include HDMI 1.4, Mini D-SUB and USB Type-A, there's Ethernet LAN and a built-in 16-W mono speaker too. Designed primarily for business, education or digital signage applications, and measuring 390 x 319 x 132 mm (15.35 x 12.5 x 5.2 in), the WUL5A40ST is available from PFU's network of AV resellers for a suggested retail price of US$2,750.

The PJ WUL5A50 puts out 5,200 lumens and can throw up to 300-inch WUXGA images
The PJ WUL5A50 puts out 5,200 lumens and can throw up to 300-inch WUXGA images

Next up is a compact projector wearing the PJ WUL5A50 moniker, which has been designed "for daily use in a variety of environments." This one's also built around 3LCD projection tech and multi-module light source but puts out 5,200 lumens. It has same image resolution as the short-throw model but can manage up to 300-inch visuals. This laser projector comes in at 390 x 294 x 116 mm (15.35 x 11.5 x 4.5 in), and is priced at $2,600.

Rounding out the new additions is a model called the PJ WUL6760 that now sits at the entry point to the company's high-end laser projector range. It also throws out WUXGA visuals up to 300 diagonal inches, and is built around a multi-module light source that's good for 6,000 lumens – for projections that "can be seen clearly in a variety of settings, including brightly lit rooms." This one is reported to sport HDMI 2.0 and HDBaseT inputs, and is a price on request kind of deal.

Source: PFU-Ricoh

View gallery - 5 images

Tags

Home EntertainmentRicohLaserProjectors
No comments
Paul Ridden
Paul Ridden
While Paul is loath to reveal his age, he will admit to cutting his IT teeth on a TRS-80 (although he won't say which version). An obsessive fascination with computer technology blossomed from hobby into career before hopping over to France for 10 years, where he started work for New Atlas in 2009. Now back in his native Blighty, he serves as Managing Editor in Europe.

Most Viewed

Load More
0 comments
There are no comments. Be the first!