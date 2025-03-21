Low-lag gaming projector is not just bright, it's smart too

Philips Projection launched a 4K gaming projector back in January that was pitched as the "ultimate gaming projector built for unparalleled performance and total immersion." Now a brighter 120-Hz Full HD model has stepped up to play.

Like the GamePix 900 announced a couple of months ago, the freshly revealed 800 model features a LED light source at its heart. But where the former 4K flavor might have to sit in the dark during gameplay thanks to its 1,000 ANSI lumens rating, the 1080p version might at least see some shaded daylight with 2,500 lumens shining out through the optics.

The projection engine is built around a relatively large 0.65-inch DLP chip for the promise of "stunning image quality with deep contrast, bright colors and sharp details." The GamePix 800 can also throw gaming or movie visuals from 70 diagonal inches right up to 150 – at a throw ratio of 1.49:1. It benefits from three dedicated gaming presets as well, which are tuned for action, adventure or sports gameplay.

Low input lag for console gamers, Google TV for movies and shows Philips

Native contrast is reported to be 1,500:1, and 98% Rec.709 coverage is boosted by an onboard Color Management System. HDR10 content is supported. Focus and keystone correction are cooked in too, though both are manual rather than automatic. And digital zoom is also available.

The pair of HDMI ports around back each sport a low 8-millisecond input lag "to keep you ahead of the competition," and the system's refresh rate is reported to be 120 Hz for "fluid motion with reduced blur." If you'd rather relax in front of a streamed movie or show, Google TV should help satisfy your entertainment needs – with Netflix, Hulu, Disney+ and Prime Video all waiting in the wings. Whatever your visual poison, a single 5-W speaker with sound chamber will help provide the soundtrack.

The GamePix 800 projector is expected to be available for purchase from next month, though we've no word on pricing. The whispers online suggest that those extra lumens could see it go nose to nose with its 4K sibling at around a grand.

Product page: GamePix 800 Smart