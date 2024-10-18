$15k turntable explores the higher end of vinyl playback

Austrian hi-fi brand Pro-Ject is probably best known for making high-end gear affordable, with its excellent Debut line a good example. But the company does make ultra-high-end models too, and now there's a new flagship Signature to rule the roost.

Pro-Ject says that the main focus of the Signature line is to "research different high-end turntable technologies, improve our reference designs and the have these features trickle down to our more affordable record players."

The latest example is something of a belt-driven beast, weighing in at a whopping 37 kg (81.5 lb). It's handmade in Europe by the company's "best trained people" using around 100 different CNC parts (made in-house), and each model takes two days to mount all of the components and hand-polish to perfection.

That huge aluminum platter weighs a hefty 10.55 kg, contributing significantly to the turntable's overall weight of 37 kg Pro-Ject

The CNC machining is reported to cut down on hollow spaces inside the chassis, thereby eliminating unwanted resonances. That newly rounded MDF plinth is larger than previous outings, and sits on newly designed spring-loaded feet that end in conical tips. The housing has also been treated to 10 layers of paint then polished to the "classic, timeless and luxurious piano-black finish" you can see in the promo shots.

The turntable's aluminum platter is a heavy fella in its own right, tipping the scales at 10.5 kg (23 lb), and it topped by a layer of recycled vinyl records to serve as "the perfect mat." It rotates on an inverted ceramic ball-bearing with magnetic support – again aimed at reducing noise and resonance.

Once a vinyl record of choice is secured in place by a Signature puck – for stability and dampening – the belt around the platter's girth is driven by a flywheel motor system, which benefits from a vibration-dampening aluminum block. Motor speed is electronically controlled for playback at 33 or 45 rpm "with the utmost precision."

An exploded overview of the highlights Pro-Ject

The platter and tonearm are isolated from the motor block, being mounted on a decoupled, resonance-optimized aluminum alloy sub-chassis. That 12-inch S-shaped tonearm is brand new, and benefits from a newly developed 3-point pivot system for reduced friction and improved stability, as well as allowing "heavier high-end MC cartridges" to be installed. Pro-Ject reports that the counterweight and adaptive anti-skating mechanism have been treated to refinements too.

Rather than include a display out front – which has the "disadvantage of producing unwanted (and unnecessary) electromagnetic radiation" – Pro-Ject has elected to go with an "elegant control panel crafted, again, from hand-polished aluminum" for a beautifully analog feel.

Naturally, the new flagship can be paired with Pro-Ject's Phono Box RS2 over a True Balance Connection, which the company introduced a couple of years back to enable "improved dynamics, lower noise and a better signal-to-noise ratio."

The Signature 12.2 ships with a high-end phono cable, but you'll need to pair it with a Phono Box RS2 for a True Balanced Connection Pro-Ject

So how much will you have to shell out if you're wanting to take advantage of the recent rise in popularity of vinyl records and treat them to the latest high-end playback technology? Pro-Ject has slapped on a suggested retail price of US$14,999 – well it is a flagship model after all! Sales start from next month.

Product page: Pro-Ject Signature 12.2