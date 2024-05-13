Portable media streamer for XR glasses puts Google TV in your pocket

Augmented reality wearable company RayNeo and smart gadget maker SEI Robotics have partnered to launch Pocket TV, a palm-sized portable Google TV media device designed for RayNeo's series of extended reality glasses.

Instead of cramming a huge TV into your compact apartment, setting up a home cinema with an audience of one or limiting yourself to a small laptop screen, extended reality eyewear essentially puts a big virtual display in front of your eyes.

TCL makes use of RayNeo's micro-LED optics for its NXTWEAR S glasses, and now the latter has partnered with SEI Robotics to launch a pint-sized entertainment box for your pocket that serves up Google TV – an improved flavor of Android TV found at the heart of many smart projectors that brings all your favorite apps, streaming services and games into one intuitive interface.

The Pocket TV has been designed to work with RayNeo's flagship XR glass, including its flagship Air 2 model announced in November last year that were billed as "the world's first binocular full-color micro-LED optical waveguide AR glasses" at launch. That shapes up to a pair of 0.55-inch Sony micro-OLED screens that are claimed to put a 200-inch virtual display six meters away from your eyes over a 46-degree field of view with 49 pixels-per-degree image clarity.

RayNeo's Air 2 XR glasses are reported capable of positioning a 200-inch virtual screen about 6 meters away from the user's eyes RayNeo

You'll need to buy a pair of these glasses (at US$379) to use the Pocket TV, but when you connect one to the other over USB-C, the portable Google TV box powers the glasses for up to 5.5 hours courtesy of a 6,500-mAh battery. There's Wi-Fi 6 cooked in for "high bandwidth, low latency" streaming plus 64 GB of eMMC storage and microSD card expansion.

The 130 x 61 x 23-mm (5 x 2.4 x 0.9-in) handheld device has a scroll wheel and control buttons up top – including direct access to YouTube and Prime Video. There's support for Dolby Vision, HDR10+ and HLG content, and a mini-HDMI interface for cabling up to a 4K UHD real-world display.

Elsewhere, the lil box features quad-core processing and 3 GB of RAM, a 9-axid IMU caters for air mouse functionality, and Dolby Audio/DTS hold promise for top notch sonics.

The Pocket TV will go on sale later this month for a recommended retail price of $179, but you'll need to buy the XR glasses separately if you don't already own a pair.

Source: RayNeo