© 2020 New Atlas
Home Entertainment

Roku squeezes 4K streaming player into compact soundbar

By Paul Ridden
September 28, 2020
Roku squeezes 4K streaming pla...
A compact Dolby Audio soundbar with 4K streaming smarts
A compact Dolby Audio soundbar with 4K streaming smarts
View 3 Images
The Streambar comes with a remote that's compatible with Alexa and Google digital assistants
1/3
The Streambar comes with a remote that's compatible with Alexa and Google digital assistants
A compact Dolby Audio soundbar with 4K streaming smarts
2/3
A compact Dolby Audio soundbar with 4K streaming smarts
Roku promises room-filling sound from the Streambar's four 1.9-inch drivers
3/3
Roku promises room-filling sound from the Streambar's four 1.9-inch drivers
View gallery - 3 images

Watching streamed content on a big TV can involve a good many cables running between your media streamer, soundbar or surround-sound audio setup and TV. Roku aims to cut some of the clutter with the Streambar, one unit that combines a streaming player and a compact soundbar.

This is not the first soundbar from Roku. The company launched the Smart Soundbar last year, but that was designed to be used along with a set-top box. The Streambar has the streaming player cooked in, and is smaller in size. The content streaming part of the setup rocks a simple, easy-to-use interface for access to popular streaming channels in Full HD, 4K and HDR picture quality.

The soundbar component holds the promise of room-filling sound from the unit's four 1.9-inch Dolby Audio speakers – two at the sides and two more at the front. It offers boosted bass and speech clarity too, the volume can be set to automatically lower during commercials, and there's a night mode for watching TV without disturbing other members of the household. There's support for Spotify Connect and you can also stream music over from a Bluetooth-enabled source device such as a smartphone. And if you want to splash some extra cash, it can be paired with Roku's wireless speakers and subwoofer for surround sound.

Roku promises room-filling sound from the Streambar's four 1.9-inch drivers
Roku promises room-filling sound from the Streambar's four 1.9-inch drivers

Cabled connectivity shapes up as HDMI 2.0a (ARC), S/PDIF optical and USB 2.0 ports, and the included remote is compatible with Alexa and Google digital assistants. AirPlay 2 and HomeKit capabilities are expected to roll out later in the year.

The 2.4 x 14 x 4.2-in (60.9 x 355.6 x 106.6-mm), 38.4-oz (1-kg) Roku Streambar is up for pre-order now for US$129.99, with shipping expected to start on October 18.

Roku also announced the Ultra today, a new streaming player with improved range and Bluetooth support, Dolby Vision, Dolby Atmos when paired with compatible devices, and more. This device is priced at $99.99.

Product page: Streambar

View gallery - 3 images

Tags

Home EntertainmentrokuDigital MediaStreaming4K UHDDolbyAudio
Paul Ridden
Paul Ridden
While Paul is loath to reveal his age, he will admit to cutting his IT teeth on a TRS-80 (although he won't say which version). An obsessive fascination with computer technology blossomed from hobby into career before hopping over to France for 10 years, where he started work for New Atlas in 2009. Now back in his native Blighty, he serves as Managing Editor in Europe.
0 comments
There are no comments. Be the first!

Related Stories

Load More

Most Viewed

Load More