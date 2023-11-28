Streaming 4K projector throws big-screen visuals from inches away

Back in September, Ultimea launched a Tri Color Laser TV called the Thor T60 on Kickstarter. As the company gets ready to ship to backers, the UST projector has gone up for pre-order along with a single laser sibling called the Thor T50.

The Thor T50 slots in below the triple-laser T60 in the company's product catalog, yet still puts out 4K UHD (3,840 x 2,160) visuals at up to 150 diagonal inches but makes do with a single blue laser light source capable of 3,000 ANSI lumens.

The Dolby Vision ultra-short-throw projector covers 130% of the Rec.709 color gamut, supports HDR10, and crisps up fast-moving scenes using MEMC technology.

It runs Android TV 11 out of the box for access to entertainment streamed over dual-band Wi-Fi (including apps from Disney+, HBO, Prime Video and Apple TV – though there's no mention of Netflix), and Chromecast is cooked in too to enable screen sharing from a smartphone. A low-latency mode gets input lag over HDMI to under 15 ms for smooth gameplay.

The single laser light source puts out 3,000 lumens and is reported good for up to 30,000 hours of operational life Ultimea

One of the unit's two HDMI 2.1 ports includes audio return, plus there's Ethernet LAN, USB, and Bluetooth connectivity. Analog and digital audio outputs allow for connecting to living room sound systems, but the T50 also rocks its own built-in Dolby Atmos speakers that are each rated for 10 watts. The bundled remote comes with Google Assistant waiting for voice commands.

The Thor T50 Laser TV carries a list price of US$3,999, but is reduced to $2,499 for the pre-order window. Shipping is estimated to start from March 2024. The more capable Thor T60 model has a list price of $5,999 but can be had for pre-order at $4,399.

Product pages: Thor T50, T60