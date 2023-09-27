4,000-lumen Tri Color Laser TV makes for lights-on movie streaming

If you enjoy watching movies and shows on a big screen, but don't want your living room dominated by a huge television, so-called Laser TVs can be a good alternative. The latest 4K model from Ultimea boasts high brightness, Dolby Vision and a built-in sound system.

Raising production funds on Kickstarter, the Thor T60 ultra-short-throw laser projector from Ultimea – which has offices in the US, Canada and Germany – features a DMD projection engine capable of 4K UHD (3,840 x 2,160) Dolby Vision images at up to 150 diagonal inches when placed 16.3 inches away from the display surface.

Its RGB laser light source is reported good for up to 30,000 hours of use, and puts out an impressive 4,000 ANSI lumens for daytime viewing without needing to pull the blackout blinds. This works with HCTC 3.0 technology to enable coverage of the wide BT.2020 color gamut and support for HDR10 content.

An AI graphics algorithm automatically adjusts contrast based on content type, motion smoothing should help with onscreen clarity during action scenes, and the unit has a reported input lag of between 10 and 25 milliseconds for console gaming.

The Thor T60 runs Android TV for streaming entertainment Ultimea

The unit runs Android TV 11 for access to thousands of entertainment apps over dual-band Wi-Fi, though Netflix doesn't look to be natively supported. Smartphone mirroring can be undertaken via built-in Chromecast, plus there's Google Assistant voice control when using the included remote.

Around back are two HDMI 2.1 ports (one of which has audio return), together with USB, Ethernet LAN and analog/digital audio out – though for all-in-one entertainment ease, two 15-W speakers supporting Dolby Atmos and DTS-HD are hidden behind the front grille.

Kickstarter pledges for the Ultimea Thor T60 Triple Laser TV currently start at US$3,799 – a saving of 37% on the expected retail price. A higher perk includes a "floor-rising" 120-inch anti-glare screen plus two pairs of 3D glasses. The usual crowdfunding cautions apply, but if all goes to plan, shipping is estimated to start from November. The video below has more.

ULTIMEA Thor T60 Triple Laser TV: Born Bright, Beyond Daylight

Source: Ultimea