Triple-laser 4K UST projector throws big-screen visuals from inches away

Chinese projector maker Vankyo is dipping into the world of high-end models with the launch of an ultra-short-throw 4K Laser TV called the Vista T4, which offers "a remarkable cinematic experience in terms of brightness, color accuracy, and contrast."

The Vista T4 features a light source based around ALDP 4.0 technology rocking specialized RGB lasers for 2,100 ANSI lumens and an operating life of up to 20,000 hours.

The pixel-shifting TI XPR projection engine has a 0.233:1 throw ratio for 100-diagonal-inch "speckle-free" 4K UHD visuals from 7.2 inches away from the display surface – the maximum corner-to-corner throw in 150 inches at 16.7 inches away.

The UST projector covers 107% of the BT.2020 color gamut, there's support for HDR10+ content and native 3,000:1 contrast for "vibrant and immersive imagery," while MEMC frame interpolation should help sharpen fast-moving action.

The Vita T4 package includes a Fire/Roku TV stick for streaming entertainment

Vankyo

It ships with a Fire/Roku 4K TV stick for access to entertainment apps such as Netflix, Disney Plus and Prime Video. Dual-band Wi-Fi, Ethernet LAN and Bluetooth 5.0 are cooked in. There are three HDMI ports, one of which has audio return for compatibility with soundbars or AV receivers, though its own 60-W Dolby Audio sound system "delivers a dramatic and stunning room-filling sound." And USB plus analog/digital audio outs complete the connectivity specs.

The Vista T4 is on sale from today for US$3,499.

Product page: Vankyo Vista T4