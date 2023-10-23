© 2023 New Atlas
Home Entertainment

Triple-laser 4K UST projector throws big-screen visuals from inches away

By Paul Ridden
October 23, 2023
Triple-laser 4K UST projector throws big-screen visuals from inches away
Vankyo promises to "elevate your home theater experience" with the launch of the Vita T4 ultra-short-throw laser projector with built-in Dolby sound
Vankyo promises to "elevate your home theater experience" with the launch of the Vita T4 ultra-short-throw laser projector with built-in Dolby sound
View 3 Images
Vankyo promises to "elevate your home theater experience" with the launch of the Vita T4 ultra-short-throw laser projector with built-in Dolby sound
1/3
Vankyo promises to "elevate your home theater experience" with the launch of the Vita T4 ultra-short-throw laser projector with built-in Dolby sound
The Vita T4 package includes a Fire/Roku TV stick for streaming entertainment
2/3
The Vita T4 package includes a Fire/Roku TV stick for streaming entertainment
The combination of ALDP 4.0 triple-laser light source and Texas Instruments XPR projection engine offers 4K UHD visuals at 2,100 ANSI lumens, with maximum display size coming in at 150 diagonal inches
3/3
The combination of ALDP 4.0 triple-laser light source and Texas Instruments XPR projection engine offers 4K UHD visuals at 2,100 ANSI lumens, with maximum display size coming in at 150 diagonal inches
View gallery - 3 images

Chinese projector maker Vankyo is dipping into the world of high-end models with the launch of an ultra-short-throw 4K Laser TV called the Vista T4, which offers "a remarkable cinematic experience in terms of brightness, color accuracy, and contrast."

The Vista T4 features a light source based around ALDP 4.0 technology rocking specialized RGB lasers for 2,100 ANSI lumens and an operating life of up to 20,000 hours.

The pixel-shifting TI XPR projection engine has a 0.233:1 throw ratio for 100-diagonal-inch "speckle-free" 4K UHD visuals from 7.2 inches away from the display surface – the maximum corner-to-corner throw in 150 inches at 16.7 inches away.

The UST projector covers 107% of the BT.2020 color gamut, there's support for HDR10+ content and native 3,000:1 contrast for "vibrant and immersive imagery," while MEMC frame interpolation should help sharpen fast-moving action.

The Vita T4 package includes a Fire/Roku TV stick for streaming entertainment
The Vita T4 package includes a Fire/Roku TV stick for streaming entertainment

It ships with a Fire/Roku 4K TV stick for access to entertainment apps such as Netflix, Disney Plus and Prime Video. Dual-band Wi-Fi, Ethernet LAN and Bluetooth 5.0 are cooked in. There are three HDMI ports, one of which has audio return for compatibility with soundbars or AV receivers, though its own 60-W Dolby Audio sound system "delivers a dramatic and stunning room-filling sound." And USB plus analog/digital audio outs complete the connectivity specs.

The Vista T4 is on sale from today for US$3,499.

Product page: Vankyo Vista T4

View gallery - 3 images

Tags

Home Entertainment4K UHDLaser TVProjectors
2 comments
Paul Ridden
Paul Ridden
While Paul is loath to reveal his age, he will admit to cutting his IT teeth on a TRS-80 (although he won't say which version). An obsessive fascination with computer technology blossomed from hobby into career before hopping over to France for 10 years, where he started work for New Atlas in 2009. Now back in his native Blighty, he serves as Managing Editor in Europe.

Most Viewed

Load More
2 comments
notarichman
i'm a dummy on this sort of thing; so give me a break please.
how does this projector handle macro lens effects? wouldn't a large memory bank for storing programs that you want to record be a great help?
r2j
Ha - dummy - i barely understand your question! So bigger dummy here. I've seen a lot of UST projectors. What I'm really interested in is the ability to not need a screen and just throw onto a wall. My whole desire is to see as few components as possible when not in use.