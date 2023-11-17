4K laser projector joins ViewSonic's Designed for Xbox range

Earlier in the year, ViewSonic released its first "Designed for Xbox" 4K LED gaming projectors in black and green to match the console. Now the company has launched a laser-packing model with low-lag visuals and 3,500 lumens of brightness.

Though movie watchers can look forward to "True 4K HDR" visuals up to 300 diagonal inches, console gamers aiming to benefit from an input lag of just 4.2 milliseconds will need to bump the resolution down to 1080p – but the projector also offers QHD (1440p) at 120 Hz "for a high-quality and smooth gaming experience."

The laser-phosphor light source puts out 3,500 ANSI lumens and should be good for up to 30,000 hours of use. The projector benefits from 1.36x optical zoom, horizontal/vertical keystone adjustment and four-corner alignment, while lens-shift technology allows the thrown image to be moved vertically without needing to reposition the projector.

The LX700-4K has been designed for Xbox, and sports Full HD resolution at 240 Hz or 1440p resolution at 120 Hz ViewSonic

It doesn't feature onboard Wi-Fi but is reported compatible with streaming devices like Chromecast, Apple TV, Fire TV and Roku, with a USB port near the HDMI port for power (one of those HDMI ports is eARC-enabled for integration with an external audio system). There's a 3.5-mm audio jack around back but the unit does rock its own 15-W mono speaker for all-in-one convenience.

The LX700-4K "Designed for Xbox" laser projector is available worldwide now, though US pricing has not been revealed as yet.

Product page: ViewSonic LX700-4K