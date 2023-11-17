© 2023 New Atlas
Home Entertainment

4K laser projector joins ViewSonic's Designed for Xbox range

By Paul Ridden
November 17, 2023
4K laser projector joins ViewSonic's Designed for Xbox range
ViewSonic says that the LX700-4K is here to elevate your gaming sessions, movie nights, and watch parties
ViewSonic says that the LX700-4K is here to elevate your gaming sessions, movie nights, and watch parties
View 4 Images
ViewSonic says that the LX700-4K is here to elevate your gaming sessions, movie nights, and watch parties
1/4
ViewSonic says that the LX700-4K is here to elevate your gaming sessions, movie nights, and watch parties
The LX700-4K has been designed for Xbox, and sports Full HD resolution at 240 Hz or 1440p resolution at 120 Hz
2/4
The LX700-4K has been designed for Xbox, and sports Full HD resolution at 240 Hz or 1440p resolution at 120 Hz
Movie watchers can looks forward to 4K HDR visuals thrown at up to 300 inches
3/4
Movie watchers can looks forward to 4K HDR visuals thrown at up to 300 inches
The laser-phosphor light source puts out 3,500 ANSI lumens
4/4
The laser-phosphor light source puts out 3,500 ANSI lumens
View gallery - 4 images

Earlier in the year, ViewSonic released its first "Designed for Xbox" 4K LED gaming projectors in black and green to match the console. Now the company has launched a laser-packing model with low-lag visuals and 3,500 lumens of brightness.

Though movie watchers can look forward to "True 4K HDR" visuals up to 300 diagonal inches, console gamers aiming to benefit from an input lag of just 4.2 milliseconds will need to bump the resolution down to 1080p – but the projector also offers QHD (1440p) at 120 Hz "for a high-quality and smooth gaming experience."

The laser-phosphor light source puts out 3,500 ANSI lumens and should be good for up to 30,000 hours of use. The projector benefits from 1.36x optical zoom, horizontal/vertical keystone adjustment and four-corner alignment, while lens-shift technology allows the thrown image to be moved vertically without needing to reposition the projector.

The LX700-4K has been designed for Xbox, and sports Full HD resolution at 240 Hz or 1440p resolution at 120 Hz
The LX700-4K has been designed for Xbox, and sports Full HD resolution at 240 Hz or 1440p resolution at 120 Hz

It doesn't feature onboard Wi-Fi but is reported compatible with streaming devices like Chromecast, Apple TV, Fire TV and Roku, with a USB port near the HDMI port for power (one of those HDMI ports is eARC-enabled for integration with an external audio system). There's a 3.5-mm audio jack around back but the unit does rock its own 15-W mono speaker for all-in-one convenience.

The LX700-4K "Designed for Xbox" laser projector is available worldwide now, though US pricing has not been revealed as yet.

Product page: ViewSonic LX700-4K

View gallery - 4 images

Tags

Home EntertainmentViewsonicProjectorsGaming4K UHDXbox
No comments
Paul Ridden
Paul Ridden
While Paul is loath to reveal his age, he will admit to cutting his IT teeth on a TRS-80 (although he won't say which version). An obsessive fascination with computer technology blossomed from hobby into career before hopping over to France for 10 years, where he started work for New Atlas in 2009. Now back in his native Blighty, he serves as Managing Editor in Europe.

Most Viewed

Load More
0 comments
There are no comments. Be the first!