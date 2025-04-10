Battery-powered projector takes 3-in-1 approach to flexible setup

As we noted for our review of the Freedo recently, warmer evenings up north could mean taking your entertainment outdoors. ViewSonic latest take on portable projection is a palm-sized model rocks Harman Kardon audio and is mounted to a 360-degree 3-in-1 stand.

"At ViewSonic, we are committed to redefining entertainment through user-centric innovations, creating solutions that seamlessly blend technology with contemporary lifestyles," said the company's Dean Tsai.

"The M1 Max embodies this vision by integrating premium audiovisual performance, effortless streaming, and a minimalist design into an ultra-portable device. We strive to empower users to break free from traditional setups and enjoy a versatile big-screen experience wherever life takes them."

The M1 Max projector's light source is rated for 500 LED lumens, so you'll need low ambient light if you want to create a virtual window with tropical views ViewSonic

Before we dive in further, there are a couple of things to note. First, in common with many portable projectors aimed at "modern adventurers and entertainment enthusiasts" the M1 Max is a 1080p model. Next, also matching much of the competition in this space, the light source puts out just 500 LED lumens.

As such, any plans for daytime viewing or watch parties in strong ambient light will likely result in disappointment. This model is therefore best suited to times when darkness grips your world. One tick in the plus column is operational life of the light source, with ViewSonic claiming up to 60,000 hours in normal mode.

The M1 Max projector's 3-in-1 stand caters for flexible viewing options ViewSonic

The company has cooked in its Cinema SuperColor+ technology, for the promise of "true-to-life colors" at screen sizes up to 100 diagonal inches courtesy of a 1.2:1 throw ratio. Entertainment can be served up via Google TV, with Netflix joining other popular streaming apps like Disney+ and YouTube as officially supported. HDMI and USB ports cater for cabled connectivity to a media source too – though input latency of 165 milliseconds might give you pause about whether to plug in console.

The projector is mounted to a metal stand that allows for different projection angles – such as changing from a vertical screen to a room ceiling. And keystone correction is on hand to snap the visuals to a rectangle, while autofocus gets everything sharp. The stand also serves as a lens cover during transport, and the unit will automatically power on when the stand is adjusted for viewing.

The M1 Max projector features a built-in battery for movies on the go ViewSonic

The M1 Max comes with three 4,000-mAh batteries inside for up to 1.5 hours of cable-free entertainment in normal mode, or 2 hours in eco. Playtime in the wild can be extended by using an optional 45-W PD USB power bank.

As mentioned, ViewSonic has tapped the audio prowess of Harman Kardon to rock the yard or campsite. Those not wanting to disturb the neighbors can plug into the headphone jack though, or go wireless via Bluetooth.

The M1 Max measures 182 x 141 x 62 mm (7.1 x 5.5 x 2.4 in) when folded, and tips the scales at 0.96 kg (2.1 lb). It's due to launch in select markets this month, starting with Europe before heading to Asia from May. We've no word on pricing, or whether it will make its way to the US.

Product page: ViewSonic M1 Max