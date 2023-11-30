Compact 1080p projector fires three lasers for color-rich viewing

ViewSonic has announced a new compact projector called the M10 that features a triple laser light source, offers Full HD visuals with support for HDR/HLG content, and comes with built-in Harman Kardon sound.

"Amid the flourishing home entertainment market, projectors have become a preferred choice that fits into today's varied lifestyle, offering larger and more flexible screens compared to TVs," said ViewSonic's Dean Tsai. "To offer users greater flexibility in shaping their audiovisual spaces, we designed a compact model with advanced RGB laser technology. The M10's launch redefines the portable projector market, showcasing our unwavering commitment to innovation and product excellence."

Rather than shine a single blue laser through a color wheel like some other laser projectors on the market, ViewSonic has opted to aim for color richness by employing individual red, green and blue lasers that merge in a single compact unit to cover 100% of the BT.2020 color gamut – noting that "this surpasses the requirements of cinema-grade displays adhering to DCI-P3 – the industry standard for digital cinema – to achieve more vibrant and lifelike colors."

The M10 is compact and portable, though users will need to power it from a wall outlet ViewSonic

The projector is also reported to put out 2,200 lumens of brightness, which should be good for lights-on viewing though a darkened room will yield the best results. It throws Full HD images at up to 180 diagonal inches, however you'd need to be over 15 feet away from the display surface for that sort of size. Plant it 8.7 ft (2.66 m) away and you can enjoy 100 inches of big-screen goodness.

The M10 makes use of time-of-flight sensing for autofocus in seconds, and auto horizontal/vertical keystone correction is also cooked in for setup ease. This model doesn't run a smart TV platform but Wi-Fi is onboard for casting content from a smart device or other media source, and there's HDMI and USB for plugging in and powering a streaming device from the likes of Apple, Roku and Amazon.

It rocks a 7-W Harman Kardon Cube speaker or can pair with wireless headphones over Bluetooth 4.2, and of course it could also serve as a Bluetooth speaker when not showing visuals.

The M10 measures 7.95 x 6.5 x 3.6 in (202 x 165 x 92 mm) and though described as a portable projector, it doesn't come with its own battery so viewers will need to take the location of a wall outlet into consideration, or break out the extension lead.

The M10 ships with a Bluetooth remote with backlighting that activates when it's lifted. ViewSonic hasn't revealed pricing or availability information as yet, but you can see what's on offer in the video below.

ViewSonic M10 | Portable RGB Laser Projector | The Next Big Thing is Surprisingly Small

Product page: ViewSonic M10