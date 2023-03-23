ViewSonic gets in the game with first "Designed for Xbox" projectors

ViewSonic has partnered with Microsoft to treat Xbox gamers to satisfying big-screen visuals in the shape of a pair of 4K LED projectors boasting an input lag of 4.2 milliseconds combined with a zippy refresh rate of 240 Hz for the promise of "perfectly smooth gameplay."

"Besides being the world’s first projector brand to receive low blue light certification by TÜV SÜD for eye protection, we are now also introducing the first 'Designed for Xbox' projector solution in the industry," said ViewSonic's Dean Tsai. "We’re pleased to partner with Microsoft to bring the best gaming experience to all Xbox gamers with our latest X series LED projectors. We will continue to innovate our projector solutions to elevate the home entertainment experience for all.”

The X1-4K and X2-4K models share much the same specs, and both rock a similar Xbox-themed looked – the former is a standard throw projector designed for ceiling-mounted installations that can produce 150-inch visuals at 16.3 ft (4.98 m) away from a wall or screen, while the latter is a short throw variant that can be placed on a handy coffee table and only needs a gap of 7.2 ft (2.2 m) for a 120-inch image.

Each projector offers 4K UHD (3,840 x 2,160) resolution with HDR/HLG support, comes with ViewSonic's own Cinema SuperColor+ technology that supports 125% of the Rec.709 color space, and features a third-generation lightsource with "2,900 LED lumens" of brightness and a usage lifetime of up to 30,000 hours.

The ViewSonic X2-4K is a short-throw LED projector offering daytime-friendly 4K UHD visuals at up to 120 inches ViewSonic

That snappy 4.2-ms input latency and 240-Hz refresh rate are enabled through Advanced Settings, and available to 1080p resolution only. There's compatibility with Xbox's CEC too, meaning that a connected projector will automatically power up when the console is activated and will switch to gaming mode for "the best visuals with enhanced colors." ViewSonic has sought TÜV approval for low blue light performance as well, so epic gaming marathons should be kinder on the eyes.

Horizontal and vertical keystone correction is possible, as well as four-corner adjustment, for positioning and setup ease. Cabled input from a Xbox or other entertainment source is via two HMDI 2.0 ports, with other connectivity listed as USB-C, Wi-Fi and Bluetooth. And finally, each projector rocks a built-in full-range sound system designed by Harman Kardon for "theater-level" audio.

The new X-series LED projectors are due to go on sale from Q2 and ship with a backlit Bluetooth remote. Pricing information has not been shared at this time.

Product pages: X1-4K, X2-4K