ViewSonic aims for the long haul with LED smart projectors

ViewSonic is set to light up the home theater with a pair of lamp-free smart projectors. The X1 shapes up as a standard throw model while the X2 is a short throw unit, both models have a native Full HD resolution, high LED brightness, built-in wireless smarts and integrated speakers.

The only appreciable difference between the two models is throw ratio, with the X2 sporting a 0.69 to 0.83 short throw ratio for up to 100-inch images on the wall or screen from 5 ft (1.53 m) away.

They both support a native resolution of 1,920 x 1080 pixels, have a reported brightness of 3,100 LED lumens so viewers shouldn't need to restrict usage to after-dark sessions, and support 125 percent of the Rec.709 color gamut with the company's Cinema SuperColor+ and Dynamic Black technologies promising true-to-life visuals.

There doesn't appear to be a smart operating system such as Android TV in play here, but users can tap into entertainment apps on a smartphone and throw content up on the wall via Wi-Fi mirroring. The vCastSender app also allows for remote control using a smartphone. The projectors feature built-in Harman Kardon sound, and when not being used for visuals the units can each serve as a Bluetooth speaker.

The X1 and X2 Full HD home theater projectors are reported bright enough for use in ambient lighting, support 125 percent of the Rec.709 color gamut and rock built-in Harman Kardon speakers ViewSonic

There's horizontal and vertical keystone correction and four-corner adjustment, 16 GB of storage in each model, USB-C and HDMI 2.0 ports, and the LED light source is reckoned good for up to 30,000 hours. The X1 comes with 1.3x optical zoom, while the X2 offers 1.2x.

"We used the latest LED technology to ensure that we get higher brightness levels so these projectors can be used in various ambient light settings," said ViewSonic's Mia Shen. "The LED light source also makes them super convenient to power on/off, and calibration and modifications can simply be made with the unique sliding door design at the top of the projectors. The X1 and X2 not only provide high brightness and a large viewing screen but offer better colors, a longer lifespan and smart features and a great price compared to laser projectors."

As for that price, the X1 will cost US$999 while the X2 comes in at $1,099. They go on sale from April.

Source: ViewSonic