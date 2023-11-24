Wiim Amp launched as "the ultimate streaming amplifier"

Wiim, the home audio arm of Linkplay Technology, has followed the "audiophile-grade" Pro Plus streaming box with its first streaming amplifier, allowing music lovers to cable the device direct to passive speakers, a home-theater setup or even an old vinyl spinner.

"We've dedicated ourselves to designing products that elevate the music streaming experience, and the Wiim Amp is the first step in out expanded lineup," said company CEO, Dr. Lifeng Zhao. "With valuable feedback and our team's commitment to superior audio quality, the Wiim Amp delivers audiophile-grade sound and a seamless experience for music enthusiasts to unlock a world of musical possibilities."

The Wiim Amp comes wrapped up in a gorgeous aluminum enclosure measuring 7.48 x 7.48 x 2.48 in (190 x 190 x 63 mm) and rocking a large single volume knob out front.

Inside is a Texas Instruments Class D amplifier that outputs 60 watts per channel at 8 ohms or 120 watts at 4 ohms to one or two passive speaker pairs. An ESS Sabre 32-bit ES9018 DAC offers "industry leading low distortion and wide dynamic range" for high-resolution music playback at up to 24-bit/192-kHz.

Listeners can access streaming services and tweak EQ via the Wiim Home app, or play straight from a favorite music app Wiim

The unit's connectivity options start with 802.11ac dual-band Wi-Fi, Ethernet LAN and Bluetooth 5.0, and there's support for AirPlay 2 multiroom, Chromecast, Alexa Music Cast, Deezer, Qobuz, Pandora, TIDAL Hi-Fi and HiFi+, Spotify Connect, DNLA and more.

RCA connectors await legacy hi-fi separates like a turntable or CD player, together with an optical audio input and HDMI with audio return for cabling to a TV or home theater setup, and there's even a subwoofer out for access to satisfying low end, with the user able to adjust crossover. Wiim has included a USB port too, for plugging in a personal library stored on a thumbdrive.

Users can fine-tune the listening experience via a companion mobile app running on a paired smartphone, selecting from 24 EQ presets or tweaking to taste via a 4-band parametric EQ. And voice control is on call via Siri, Alexa or Google Assistant courtesy of the BT remote.

The Wiim Amp is available now in gray or sliver for US$299.

Product page: Wiim Amp