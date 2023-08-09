© 2023 New Atlas
Home Entertainment

Wiim Pro Plus updates legacy hi-fi systems for the streaming age

By Paul Ridden
August 09, 2023
Wiim Pro Plus updates legacy hi-fi systems for the streaming age
Link Technology says that the "WiiM Pro Plus seamlessly blends state-of-the-art technology with superior sound quality, all within a sleek and cost-effective package"
Link Technology says that the "WiiM Pro Plus seamlessly blends state-of-the-art technology with superior sound quality, all within a sleek and cost-effective package"
View 2 Images
Link Technology says that the "WiiM Pro Plus seamlessly blends state-of-the-art technology with superior sound quality, all within a sleek and cost-effective package"
1/2
Link Technology says that the "WiiM Pro Plus seamlessly blends state-of-the-art technology with superior sound quality, all within a sleek and cost-effective package"
The WiiM Pro Plus is designed to brings decades-old hi-fi systems into the modern streaming age without the huge expense of completely replacing components
2/2
The WiiM Pro Plus is designed to brings decades-old hi-fi systems into the modern streaming age without the huge expense of completely replacing components

Linkplay Technology's compact "audiophile-grade" Wiim Pro Plus gives folks who listen to music using treasured legacy hi-fi setups a way to bring their aging systems into the modern streaming age, without having to fork out silly money.

Effectively an update to the company's popular Wiim Pro music streamer, the Plus model comes packing a Burr-Brown PCM1861 analog-to-digital converter for line input from sources such as turntables or televisions, which converts to digital output at up to 32-bit/192-kHz resolution.

A new-generation AKM 4493SEQ premium digital-to-analog converter supports up to 768 kHz for PCM formats and DSD512, for low distortion and wide dynamic range playthrough. Linkplay has also invested in an ultra-low-noise clock, power supply and circuit layout.

The WiiM Pro Plus is designed to brings decades-old hi-fi systems into the modern streaming age without the huge expense of completely replacing components
The WiiM Pro Plus is designed to brings decades-old hi-fi systems into the modern streaming age without the huge expense of completely replacing components

Listeners bring their existing hi-fi system into the world of streaming via RCA, TOSLINK or Coax outputs at the back of the box and connect to a home network over Wi-Fi or Ethernet. The Plus comes packing support for AirPlay 2, Alexa Casting, Spotify Connect, TiDAL Connect, Qobuz, Amazon Music, Deezer, TuneIn and other services, as well as Chromecast Audio.

A companion mobile app can bring various streaming services into one place for ease of use, while also allowing for EQ tweaking if the 26 available presets don't quite hit the mark. Device-agnostic multi-room streaming is also supported. The company also expects Roon Ready certification to be added in the near future, along with over-the-air updates to keep the system fresh, and parametric EQ.

The Wiim Pro Plus audiophile-grade music streamer is available on Amazon now for US$219, which includes a voice remote, for enlisting the help of Siri, Alexa or Google Assistant to curate playlists or just to control the show by choice words.

Source: Linkplay Technology

Tags

Home EntertainmentAudiophileDigital musicMusic StreamingHi-fi
No comments
Paul Ridden
Paul Ridden
While Paul is loath to reveal his age, he will admit to cutting his IT teeth on a TRS-80 (although he won't say which version). An obsessive fascination with computer technology blossomed from hobby into career before hopping over to France for 10 years, where he started work for New Atlas in 2009. Now back in his native Blighty, he serves as Managing Editor in Europe.

Most Viewed

Load More
0 comments
There are no comments. Be the first!