All-in-one smart projector ready to rumble with external subwoofer

The budget-friendly projector company that successfully crowdfunded a phone-sized movie thrower in 2022 has landed at IFA 2024 to launch the flagship K3 Pro. The all-in-one entertainment hub features Google TV and a sound system with satisfying low end.

Yaber has actually unveiled two new projectors as part of its K3 Series offerings, but they're basically the same unit with a slight difference to how the low end is delivered.

Both sport dual 15-W full-range JBL drivers with a customized passive radiator, plus support for Dolby Audio, but the Pro model also comes with a separate subwoofer to ensure that movie thunder rocks the rafters.

The K3 and K3 Pro serve up 1080p visuals at between 40 and 200 diagonal inches, and each comes packing proprietary NovaGlow optical technology for the promise of "sharp, vivid true-to-life clear images." The ceramic chip-on-board (COB) light source is good for 1,600 ANSI lumens, which the company claims should be enough for viewing with the lights on – but as always, the darker the room, the better the picture. A blue-light coating has also been applied to the optics to reduce eye strain.

The K3 Series projectors put out 1,600 ANSI lumens, which means that a darkened space will yield the best visuals Yaber

Yaber's own CoolSwift cooling technology includes a U-shaped heatsink and a pair of thermoelectric coolers to help manage internal temperatures and help ensure extended-use stability.

Setup should be relatively painless thanks to autofocus and auto keystone correction. The image can be snapped to within the borders of a projection screen to save messing around with manual settings, and if a house plant or piece of furniture threatens to spoil movie night, the system will realign the thrown image to compensate.

Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth 5.0 are here to satisfy your wireless connectivity needs, and an included Google TV dongle puts thousands of apps within reach, including Netflix, Disney+, Prim Video and YouTube. There's support for voice commands as well, and should you need to cable up a media source, the unit is also home to two HDMI ports.

The new projectors have been launched at Europe's biggest consumer tech show, IFA 2024 in Berlin, which opens its doors to the public from September 6. The K3 model is competitively priced at US$499, while the addition of a subwoofer for the Pro version adds a hundred bucks to the ticket price. The video below has more.

Yaber Projector K3/K3 Pro, See, Hear, Brilliance

Product page: K3 Series