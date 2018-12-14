Honda showed a conceptual prototype of the AWV at CES in 2018 and has since been beta testing it in varied work environments. In North Carolina, for example, it's been operating with a solar operations company to deliver items to workers in the field. In Colorado, it's been working with wildland firefighters, and in California it's been aiding agricultural studies at an environmental sciences college. These studies in the field have been aiding Honda's research and development efforts in designing new accessories and attachments to further improve the AWV's usefulness.