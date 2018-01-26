We've probably all seen footage of scuba divers hitching rides on the backs of manta rays. Well, Hoverstar Flight Technology's AquaJet H2 brings that to mind, although it's actually modelled after airplanes. It's a winged diver propulsion vehicle, and it's currently the subject of a crowdfunding campaign on Indiegogo.







According to its designers, the AquaJet's wings aren't just there to make it look neat. They reportedly make it easier for users to maintain side-to-side balance, while they also reduce hydrodynamic drag.

It has three variable speed settings, which users select between using a hand control on the right wing – they accelerate within each of those settings using a throttle on the left wing. The top speed is 5.6 mph (9 km/h), with steering managed simply by tilting the AquaJet to one side or the other, or up or down.

It's also claimed to be "more powerful than any other underwater scooter," and is capable of towing up to four divers at once. That said, its motor is still said to be quiet enough that it shouldn't disrupt marine life. Battery life is rated at over 100 minutes per charge.

Because it's positively buoyant, it can additionally be used to ferry users around at the surface, and can even be used as a floatation device if need be. We do have to wonder, however, how much effort is required to keep it from floating up while it's being used underwater.