HP has added a bunch of new models to its ZBook mobile workstation range, including what it's calling the world's most powerful convertible. Designed to meet the computing needs of creative professionals, the ZBook Studio x360 G5 is available with Intel's 8th Gen Xeon processors, a bright 4K display and up to 4 TB of storage.

As the name suggests, the convertible features HP's 360-degree hinge which allows for switching between laptop, tablet, tent and other usage modes. It can also come packing Intel's 8th generation 6-core Xeon processor with integrated Intel UHD P630 graphics, though Core i5 and i7 options can be optioned if the power of the Xeon isn't needed. Processing oomph is supported by up to 32 GB of DDR4 RAM, as much as 4 TB of PCIe SSD storage and Nvidia Quadro P1000 discrete graphics.



The 360 x 254 x 20.4 mm (14.17 x 9.65 x 0.8 in), 2.26 kg (4.9 lb) mobile powerhouse rocks a 15.6-inch 4K DreamColor anti-glare display fronted by Corning Gorilla Glass 4, with 1,200:1 contrast ratio and a mighty 600 nits brightness – making it a good deal brighter than Dell's otherwise impressive XPS 15.



The Studio x360 supports 100 percent of Adobe RGB color gamut, and features an ambient light sensor that auto dims or brightens the display dependent on surrounding light. The convertible also comes with a Wacom AES pen with 4,096 pressure sensitivity levels for onscreen creativity.



Connectivity is much what you might expect of a modern mobile workstation – Thunderbolt 3, USB 3.0 and HDMI ports, a full-size SD card reader, Bluetooth 5.0 and 802.11ac Wi-Fi. There's a 720p webcam with infrared camera for logging in using face authentication, and four speakers driven by a discrete amp and custom-tuned by Bang & Olufsen. Users can expect up to 16 hours of usage per charge, with fast recharge getting the battery up to 50 percent in 30 minutes when time is of the essence.



The ZBook Studio x360 will go on sale next month, starting from US$1,499.

