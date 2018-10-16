Both the Mate 20 and Mate 20 Pro are on sale now in five colors – Black, Twilight, Pink Gold, Midnight Blue, and Emerald Green – with the Mate 20 going for €799 (4 GB of RAM) or €849 (6 GB of RAM), and the Mate 20 Pro retailing for €1,049. Of course with Huawei continuing to have regulatory troubles in the US, you won't see these phones on sale there, for the time being at least. For reference, though, the prices come out at about US$925, $983 and $1,214.

Product page: