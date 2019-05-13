While previous attempts at robotic hummingbirds were larger than life, slow and human-controlled, the Purdue drone is close to the same size as the real thing. It has a wingspan of 17 cm (6.7 in), and weighs as much as the average adult hummingbird – a svelte 12 g (0.4 oz). Plus, it can lift more than twice its own weight, up to 27 g (0.95 oz). It's all wrapped up in a 3D-printed body that sports wings made of carbon fiber and membranes, which flap at frequencies of up to 40 Hz.