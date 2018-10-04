Utilizing Hydrow's 22-inch 1080p touchscreen display (which is connected to the internet via Wi-Fi), users can tune in to the training sessions right as they're happening on Massachusetts' Charles River or Intracoastal Waterway, or they can choose from a library of previously-recorded sessions at any time. They can also row along with a first-person-view video that allows them to pretend they're out on the river, or select a customizable workout ranging from five to 60 minutes in length.