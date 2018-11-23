Ibuku primarily uses a species of bamboo called Dendrocalamus asper for its purposes, carefully plucking it from valley and mountain farmlands at ages of three to five years. This is the harvesting window that makes for bamboo young enough not to crack, but mature enough not to shrink once it is chopped down. The material is then treated with a boron solution to lock in the glucose and stave off hungry insects, before being put to use in construction.