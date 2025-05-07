H3 Health Cube "self-contained connected clinic" ships to first clients

During the pandemic, most of us got used to medical consultations being performed via the phone or Zoom. That said, there are still times when diagnostic devices need to be used … which is where the H3 Health Cube is designed to come in.

Editor's note: Readers often ask us for follow-ups on memorable stories. What has happened to this story over the years? This article was originally published in 2022 but has been re-edited and updated with new information current as of May, 2025. Enjoy!

Manufactured by Vancouver, Canada-based company UniDoc Health, the internet-connected, wheelchair-accessible H3 is intended for use in venues like pharmacies, community centers, government institutions and care facilities. It can be set up indoors or outdoors, and could be particularly useful to people with limited transportation options.

The idea is that instead of having to arrange an actual face-to-face visit with a doctor in their office, users can engage in a remote real-time audio/video appointment with them via the Cube. Depending on what needs to be checked, the doctor can either guide them in the use of the diagnostic devices within the H3, or onsite trained personnel such as pharmacists or clinicians can provide assistance.

Along with the HD video communications system, each unit incorporates a variety of tools that can be used to check vital signs (a stethoscope, blood pressure cuff, thermometer, etc), plus there is the possibility of outfitting the H3 with equipment for performing procedures such as CT scans, colposcopies, abdominal ultrasounds and electrocardiograms, plus the drawing and analysis of blood samples.

The patient's privacy is maintained throughout the appointment, and a UVC ultraviolet-light-based sterilization system – along with easy-clean surfaces – facilitates sanitization between uses.

UniDoc now informs us that it has shipped its first three orders to commercial clients.

The first of these orders consists of three H3's (with plans for 15) to be be deployed in conflict-affected regions of Ukraine and the Gaza Strip by the Italian aid group Aiutamoli a Vivere Foundation. The second order is a single H3 for use at the Territorial Health Center in Italy's Municipality of Aliano, and the third is a single unit going to the Okhmatdyt children's hospital in Ukraine.

