Ready to roll in the Factory class after around 700 hours of design and fabrication by the Workhorse team, the Appaloosa will also sport a heck of a rider – indeed, possibly the best Grand Prix motorcycle racer never to win a championship. California's Randy Mamola, who placed second in no less than four 500cc GP racing championships, has signed on to pilot this creation in Monza on the 18th and 19th of May, Monthlery on the 22nd and 23rd of June, and Leonberg on the 31st of August and 1st of September.