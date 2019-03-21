The researchers put this new device to the test in the lab and found that it was able to grow new nerves and connect undamaged, but separated cells. While these experiments showed that the technology could grow new neurons in an injury site, doing so in numbers that would allow a paralyzed patient to walk again is a long ways off. In saying that, even a partial repairing of the spinal cord can improve functions like bladder control and avoid involuntary movements of the limbs, so there are plenty of reasons to be excited.