Even more potentially wide-reaching, Infiniti's work with Renault Sport Formula One is laying the way for more rapid prototyping and production car development. Infiniti engineers are learning from the Renault Sport team's experience in developing complete cars in less than a year and making rapid, on-the-fly changes as needed. In fact, Infiniti says that the 18 months it's taken to build the Project Black S to its current state makes it the fastest-developed vehicle in company history. It believes that it can apply some of its learnings from the project toward cutting the time it takes to bring production cars to market.

