Infiniti teases Prototype 10 concept ahead of Pebble Beach revealView gallery - 4 images
Infiniti has teased its Prototype 10 concept car ahead of a full reveal at the 2018 Pebble Beach Concours d'Elegance next week. We don't know much about it yet, but the Prototype 10 looks to be an angular, electrified speedster straight out of a sci-fi movie.
Where last year's Prototype 9 gazed lovingly back at the past, this year's concept is more forward-focused. Also with an electric powertrain, the single-seater reimagines the classic speedster with a sharper body, which Infiniti says drops a few hints about the future design direction for the company. In particular, the Prototype 10 runs with the design elements that first cropped up earlier this year in the Infiniti Q Inspiration concept.
"The Infiniti Prototype 10 echoes the layout and design of some of the most evocative car designs of all time, where power was celebrated through high-powered single-seat competition cars," says Karim Habib, Infiniti's Executive Design Director. "Our new concept speaks of an electrified future, something which is reflected in its form and details. It is appropriate that we found inspiration in an optimistic bygone era in which cars were characterized by the simple love of driving."
Infiniti says it will pull the covers off the Prototype 10 at Pebble Beach on August 23. New Atlas will be there on the ground to check it out.
Source: Infiniti
Want a cleaner, faster loading and ad free reading experience?
Try New Atlas Plus. Learn more