Upon first trying it out, I noticed that one really sits in the Infinity Seat, not on it. And it doesn't feel like you're sitting in nothing – your butt is still pressing down on an immovable object, so you are aware of the edges of the saddle. After several rides, though, I have to say that the thing really is comfortable. Because it isn't easy to stand up while doing so, roller-riding does tend to lead to a lot of rear-end and "down there" discomfort, but that wasn't a problem with the E2.