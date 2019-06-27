Southern Residents are a distinct sub-population of killer whales (aka orcas), found mainly off the coasts of British Columbia, Washington and Oregon. Their numbers plummeted in past decades, due to shootings by fishermen and live capture for marine parks. Although their numbers rose in the 90s, they have since declined once again, likely due to pollution and/or lack of salmon to feed upon. As of this March, only 75 of the animals were left.