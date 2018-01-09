Intel has used CES to unveil a new kind of processor with a Radeon GPU built right into it. By embedding a Radeon RX Vega M Graphics chip into an 8th Gen Intel Core CPU, the new configuration can share power and data more efficiently and boost the graphical grunt in smaller notebooks, 2-in-1s and mini-PCs.

Normally the GPU is a separate unit, but in a laptop space and efficiency is everything. The new system combines the 8th Gen Intel Core CPU, the Radeon GPU and 4 GB of High Bandwidth Memory (HBM2) into one component, and connected the GPU and HBM2 using a technology that Intel revealed late last year called Embedded Multi-Die Interconnect Bridge (EMIB).

In this configuration, not only does the whole kit and caboodle takes up less than half the physical space of those components installed separately, but the GPU and HMB2 can pass information back and forth much faster, and all three chips can share power.

According to Intel, the new package allows devices to be shrunk down to under 17 mm thick, boast about eight hours of battery life, and improve the performance for high-end gaming, VR and creative work. In numbers, the company says these devices could deliver three times the frame rate compared to similar systems from three years ago, and 40 percent better performance than current systems with separate GPUs.

The package comes with the option to use either Radeon RX Vega M GL Graphics, which uses 65 W of power, or the higher-specced Vega M GH, which is unlocked and brings the package power footprint to 100 W. At launch, the processor will power new 2-in-1 devices from Dell and HP, as well as Intel's own NUC mini-PC, also just announced at CES.