Galaxies are well studied, but far less is known about the vast stretches of space between them. Though it seems empty, the intergalactic medium (IGM) actually contains more matter than galaxies do – it's just hard to see because it's not shining bright as stars. Now, astronomers have used simulations to reveal new details about the structure of this matter, showing that "intergalactic pancakes" spanning millions of light-years tend to collapse into a cosmic fog.