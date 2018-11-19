Before, when I had the two superchargers, it was difficult to see ahead, so I had to kinda cock my head to one side, or lean over and look between the blowers. But now I've got the four blowers and a new body on the car, a '32 roadster body. And when I did that, I also made a new seat that boosts me up just above the blowers. So if somebody pulled me over saying I can't see where I'm going, I can have them sit in the car and say "yeah you can see." And other than that, it's all street legal to the best of my knowledge, but you don't want to encourage the cops to pull you over!