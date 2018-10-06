Today we use astronomical algorithms to say, it's this date, it's this time, we're at this part of the Earth and the sun is over here. We actually just open loop calculate where the sun is and then we move the array into the position, and we're not looking at anything in the sky. Optical tracking systems, which is something we've built for many years in the remote home industry and off grid industry, are systems that actually look for the brightest spot in the sky and then point the array towards that.