The ioCamper is an interesting design that may or may not find a market niche, but pricing seems like it could very easily be its downfall. A removable, expandable camper box seems like an idea that would appeal most to more budget-minded campers shopping for basic camping trailers or van conversions. But things like the touchscreen command center, full climate control and solar panels lead us to believe ioCamper is developing its camper more for the glamper set who would be considering it against fancier motorhomes and caravans. Would those buyers really want to lose the convenience of a well-appointed, full-time motorhome for the hassle of a removable, expandable van camper?