The second caveat is Apple's other iPads, specifically the entry-level iPad. It's much cheaper (from US$329), it runs iOS 12 just as well as the iPad Pros do, and it even has Apple Pencil support now. The screen isn't quite as good, the bezels are a bit thicker, and there's no official keyboard accessory, but that's not much of a worry for all the money you're saving. It's a little slower too, with an A10 Fusion chip, but not to the extent where you're going to notice a difference most of the time.