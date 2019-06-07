Marking the 10th anniversary of the electric bike class in its current form, the TT Zero finds itself running a diminished field of just eight motorcycles, only two of which come with proper factory support. In the course of this last decade, companies like Motoczysz set the bar with the inaugural 2010 win and subsequent success until 2013. Unfortunately it would abandon the TT Zero after its founder, Michael Czysz, was diagnosed with a disease that would eventually claim his life in 2016.